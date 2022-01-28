Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 613.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

