Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.28 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.42 billion to $36.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $44.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

