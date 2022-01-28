Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

