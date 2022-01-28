Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post sales of $238.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.10 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of THRM opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

