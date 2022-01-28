Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. 10,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,391. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

