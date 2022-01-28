Analysts Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of GNOG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 50,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,761. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,662,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.