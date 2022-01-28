Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.24. 1,122,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.