Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Telos posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.15. Telos has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Telos by 88.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.