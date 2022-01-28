Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $452.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.20 million and the lowest is $446.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 126.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $147.88 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

