Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,479 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDRX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

