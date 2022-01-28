Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

