Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 223,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.