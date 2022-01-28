Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $57.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $59.99 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,171,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.