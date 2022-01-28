Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.68. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.