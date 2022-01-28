Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.70 million. Greenlane reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $170.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,963 shares of company stock valued at $579,972. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

