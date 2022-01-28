Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LVOX opened at $4.48 on Friday. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.