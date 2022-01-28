Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.39. Methanex reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

