Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.
Shares of ROIV stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
