Analysts Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

