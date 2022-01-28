Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $557.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.50 million and the lowest is $529.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

