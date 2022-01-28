Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 3,042,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,740. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

