Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Express’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $12.91 per share for the year.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

AXP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.71. 53,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

