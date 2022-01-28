Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

