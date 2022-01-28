Analysts Issue Forecasts for Premier Financial Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFC. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

