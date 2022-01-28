Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

