Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AAPL, ACKAY, ADDYY, ADS, AJG, AKZOY, AMAL, ARES, ATLKY, BIO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $200.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $185.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from 31.50 to 38.90.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36).

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $160.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41).

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $90.00.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from SEK 640 to SEK 675.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $915.00 to $750.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $115.00 to $130.00.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09).

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89).

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 580 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.63).

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $121.00 to $132.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $157.00 to $162.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$16.30 to C$9.60.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $64.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $130.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $330.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $302.00.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from SEK 370 to SEK 352.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 298 to SEK 277.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $160.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $325.00.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00).

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $302.00 to $265.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $12.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $790.00 to $500.00.

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €196.00 ($222.73) to €198.00 ($225.00).

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $188.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 339 to CHF 270. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $490.00 to $510.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $415.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $127.00.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 950 ($12.82).

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $305.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $80.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $416.00 to $437.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64).

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $136.00.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $110.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $42.00.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from CHF 84 to CHF 87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Argus from $105.00 to $130.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $500.00 to $375.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $330.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $150.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 20 to CHF 22.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $283.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 185.00 to 170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $60.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

