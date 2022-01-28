Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (ATSAF, CADNF, CGIFF, CHE.UN, CIA, CIAFF, CLNFF, CLS, CMCSA, CP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 28th:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.50 to C$61.00.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.75.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$77.00 to C$80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $69.00 to $70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$105.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was given a $19.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00.

