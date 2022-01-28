Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.63 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.93.

LRCX stock opened at $555.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $676.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.19. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

