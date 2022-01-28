Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AEM, BASFY, BBQ, BIP, BIRD, BYDDY, CRNCY, DB, DEO, MAGTF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 28th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$81.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17).

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 3,579 ($48.29) to GBX 3,544 ($47.81).

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.71).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.