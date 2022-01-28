Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (ENI)

ENI (ETR: ENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($19.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.70 ($16.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/15/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/14/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.70 ($16.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/1/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($15.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.82 ($15.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of €13.46 ($15.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.52.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

