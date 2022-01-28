Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $345.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

1/11/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $264.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $298.00 to $230.00.

1/4/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is suffering from intensifying competition in the digital payment market. This poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Further, mounting expenses are hurting PayPal’s margin expansion. This remains a major negative. Nevertheless, increasing net new active accounts and strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform remain positives. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Also, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, foreign exchange headwinds are major overhangs.”

1/2/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $278.00.

12/20/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.