Analyzing Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American National Bankshares and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.59 $30.05 million $3.76 9.99 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.40 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30% Carter Bankshares 17.74% 7.08% 0.70%

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.