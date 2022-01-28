Analyzing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.15 -$5.74 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.45 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -8.50

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82% AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50

AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

