Anchor Protocol Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003568 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $288.91 million and $13.21 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009600 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,705,307 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

