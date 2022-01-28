Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 317214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

