Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

AOMR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.