Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 18.2%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) traded down 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,198,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 128,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$13.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Angkor Resources Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.