Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAUKF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday.

AAUKF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

