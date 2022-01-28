AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,978 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 265,687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 876,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AU opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

