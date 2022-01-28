Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

AHCHY opened at $26.63 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.