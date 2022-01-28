ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 1,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.