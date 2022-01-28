Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATBPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.