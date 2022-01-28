Anyswap Hits Market Cap of $382.39 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $20.52 or 0.00054197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $382.39 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

