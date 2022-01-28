AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

