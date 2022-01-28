Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 8.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AON worth $48,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after buying an additional 305,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.00. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.