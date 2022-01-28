Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523,059 shares during the period. AON accounts for 5.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 1.34% of AON worth $844,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $261.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,158. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $202.32 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

