Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.37). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 241.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.83) to ($7.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $648,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 660,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.