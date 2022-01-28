API3 (API3) Price Hits $3.83 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $141.45 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00010151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106000 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.