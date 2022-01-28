Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Cap of $496,491.45 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $496,491.45 and approximately $165,971.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00173447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00381694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.