Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Page Arthur B’s 2nd Largest Position

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

