Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,115 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 75.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

